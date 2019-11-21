Bad Marks: Tattooed At School

A Pennsylvania mother is outraged after her teen daughter came home from school with a tattoo.

(WPXI/NBC News) A Pennsylvania mother is outraged after her teen daughter came home from school with a tattoo.

Shartisha Lee wants to know how this happened during class.

Lee’s daughter told her mother another student gave her and others tattoos using a method called “stick and poke.” She said it was done during study hall at Montour High School, while the teacher was in the room.

Now, Lee is worried for her daughter’s health.

“First thing that’s going through my mind is all the diseases that people can get from getting tattoos,” she said. “I pray that she’s healthy, she’s okay.”

