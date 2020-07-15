Back to school spending on track for a record

Back-to-school spending could hit a record as parents buy costly technology for kids at home

(FOX NEWS) — The back-to-school spending season is expected to hit a record.

Schools forced shut by the coronavirus pandemic in the spring will be looking at supplies a bit differently in 2020 and the shift could have parents stocking up on expensive tech like laptops, tablets and headphones.

Parents of kids in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $789 dollars, according to the National Retail Federation.

Overall back-to-school spending is expected to hit more than $33 billion dollars.

The prior record was $30 billion dollars spent back in 2012.

Spending on college students is expected to be $1,059 dollars per family.

