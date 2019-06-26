Back From The Dead: Doctors Revive Man After Electrocution

Michael Pruitt had no vital signs for 20 minutes...until a team of doctors at Michigan's Beaumont Hospital brought him back.

(WDIV) Hospital workers say a Michigan man who was revived after being dead for 20 minutes due to an electrical shock was “like The Hulk” when he became conscious again at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills.

Michael Pruitt, 20, was carrying a metal ladder while helping his stepfather at a Livonia job site when the ladder touched a live electrical wire.

“I remember being electrocuted while holding that ladder and shaking, and then nothing,” Pruitt says.

The homeowner at the job site called 911 and performed CPR. Firefighters arrived four minutes later and took Puritt to the Level 2 Emergency and Trauma Center at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills.

“They brought in this perfect young man who had no vital signs,” Dr. Angel Chudler says. “I said to my team, ‘We’re bringing him back.’ And then, I said to him, ‘You better come back.'”

Pruitt’s heart was shocked with a defibrillator, but nothing happened.

