Baby Sitter Charged With First Degree Murder

A baby sitter is charged with first-degree murder for the death of a two-month-old boy in her care.

28-year-old Marissa Tietsort says the baby died in her care but says she did not kill him.

Police say the boy had blunt force injuries. He also had a fractured tailbone that was broken off and displaced. Which, according to court documents, indicates a significant amount of force was used.

Tietsort says she did not call for help or attempt to resuscitate the boy but dressed the baby as if he were alive and took her boyfriend, her child and the victim's brother to a restaurant.

Tietsort later returned the baby, in his car seat, to the mother but did not tell her the baby was dead.

Marathon County District Attorney Wetzston says: "We were able to issue charges today and, um, start the process and, uh, we were glad for the victim's family that we could move forward."

The mother only discovered the baby was dead when she went to get her son from the car seat.

Tietsort, meanwhile, is pregnant with her sixth child.

She's been in custody for at least 77 days and is asking to be released from custody, saying she isn't getting the proper prenatal care.