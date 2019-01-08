Baby Found Inside Cooler Found On Roadside
A gruesome discovery made on a Georgia roadside Sunday.
The body of a deceased newborn child was found inside a portable cooler, no identification has been made yet and an autopsy is scheduled for today.
The cooler had been sitting on the side of a road for a few days.
Troup is about 65 miles southwest of Atlanta.
Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers.
