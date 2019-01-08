National

Baby Found Inside Cooler Found On Roadside

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 07:00 AM CST

A gruesome discovery made on a Georgia roadside Sunday.

The body of a deceased newborn child was found inside a portable cooler, no identification has been made yet and an autopsy is scheduled for today.

The cooler had been sitting on the side of a road for a few days.

Troup is about 65 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers.
 

