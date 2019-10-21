Baby Dies In Fire After Children Are Left Home Alone

Neighbors stage rescue attempt as fire kills 6-month-old and leaves two other young children critically injured.

(KSDK) A St. Louis, Missouri woman was taken into custody Sunday after a 6-month-old was killed and two other young children were critically injured in an apartment fire.

Three neighbors smelled smoke and worked to break down the door in an attempt to rescue the children.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. A 6-month-old girl was found dead and a 5-year-old girl and 4-year-old girl were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

“When they did bring the kids out, I started crying because I tried to save them,” said Leondrey Parks, one the neighbors who tried to get into the apartment.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department said the fire was on the third floor of the three-story apartment building. They said the children were home alone at the time of fire.

