Average commute time for Americans hits all time high

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the average American spends 225 hours a year commuting to and from work

(FOX NEWS) — The average commute time for Americans has hit an all time high.

That’s according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2018, Americans on average spent 225 hours commuting to and from work.

That’s the equivalent of nine days!

An increase in the number of overall commuters contributing to the increase with 4.3-million workers with commutes of 90 minutes or more.

That’s up from 3.3-million in 2010.

Now, the average commuter has added 20 minutes onto their commute, an additional 17 hours a year.

And more research says the longer the commute the worse it is for you health.

According to the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, a longer distance commute increases the risk of weight gain and decreases cardiorespiratory fitness.