Avalanches Cut Off Colorado Town

(KOB/NBC News) Recent snowfall and a series of avalanches has left much of Colorado's Red Mountain Pass buried under dozens of feet of snow.



The snow has disconnected the town of Ouray from everything south of highway 550.



"We've had an epic amount of snow in the last couple of days and have made avalanche conditions extreme. Ever since Monday, we've had multiple slides that have closed the highway in multiple locations from here to Silverton," says the Colorado Department of Tranpsortation's Vance Kelso.



The snow is an estimated 60 feet deep in some sections, and contains large pieces of debris.



