Autism therapist shortage

There is a shortage of therapists in the US to treat children with autism.

(NBC NEWS) — A new study reveals a shortage of therapists trained to treat children with autism.

The data comes from researchers at Emory University.

It shows that in nearly every state there are not enough certified providers to meet the needs of children with autism.

The situation is especially dire in the midwest, where no state has more than one-third of the number of needed therapists.

These certified providers work with children to improve their behavior and social interactions.

An estimated one in 59 children had autism spectrum disorder in 2014 according to the CDC.