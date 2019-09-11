Audio from September 11 as events unfolded

Today marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

Last year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released audio clips from that day on their YouTube channel.

The TSA described the video as the events of 9/11 as they unfolded through actual audio of first responders, air traffic controllers, dispatch personnel, airlines employees, pilots, citizens, and terrorists.

You can watch the full video below.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video contains some language and scenes that may be upsetting to some.