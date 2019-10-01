Auction of last Frank Lloyd Wright house

PHOENIX, Arizona (NBC NEWS) — The last home designed by prolific architect Frank Lloyd Wright will soon go on the auction block.

The “Norman Lykes home” on the edge of the Phoenix mountains preserve will go to the highest bidder on October 16th.

Wright started designing the 3,100 square foot house in 1959 right before his death.

His apprentice John Rattenbury finished the design and the house was built in 1967.

It was listed for sale in 2018 for 3.25 million dollars.

Heritage Auctions will conduct the auction and says the house will sell no matter how low the bid.