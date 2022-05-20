BUFFALO, N.Y., (KAMR/KCIT)- According to a release from AT&T Public Affairs, AT&T has partnered with the City of Buffalo and Mayor Brown to launch a Text-to-Give campaign that will provide financial support to the Buffalo Together Community Response and the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. Both funds aim to help the community and the families of the victims affected by the recent tragic events in Buffalo, New York.

The company said to donate text “buffalo” to 20222 to make a $10 donation that will go to both funds. The money will provide direct financial assistance to the survivors, and those affected. The program is active for all mobile carriers nationally. If donors want to donate more than $10, they can repeat the process as many times as they wish until the desired amount. AT&T will pay for all administrative costs.

“Similar to checking out at a retail store and contributing during the transaction, this texting option allows anyone to make one or more $10 donations from their mobile device, regardless of who provides your wireless service,” said Amy Kramer, president of AT&T New York,”We are deeply saddened by this horrific tragedy and our hearts are with the Buffalo Community. We encourage others locally and across the country to join AT&T in supporting the community and the victims’ families.”

AT&T stated that they have donated $50,000 to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund and the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors fund. The company also contributed an additional $10,000 to the 100 club of Buffalo in honor of Officer Aaron Salter.