Ashley Madison sextortion scams

Scammers have found a new way to wring money out of victims of the 2015 breach of the Ashley Madison affair-dating website.

(NBC NEWS) — The sextortion scams associated with the 2015 breach of the website “Ashley Madison” are back.

What’s new, according to researchers at email security firm Vade Secure, the scams are very detailed and accurate.

In the past, clients of the affair-seeking dating website were targeted but with made-up information.

This time the threats appear to incorporate real information those clients used on their Ashley Madison profiles.

The ransomers then demand around $1,000 in Bitcoin to keep quiet.

The grains of truth to their pitch set the scam apart.

