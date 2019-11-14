Artifacts Discovered at Ohio Church

A typical church renovation turned into much more after workers took apart the altar and discovered messages and items from previous church members dating back to almost 100 years ago.

Crews at New Rumley United Methodist Church found blocks with previous members names, paper scraps, an old Cincinnati newspaper, a hymnal and a bible dating back to 1897.

Church leaders plan to encase the bible and put it back underneath the altar, strategically placed under to pulpit so the pastor will quite literally be “preaching on the word of God.”

