Arresting Art: Painter Accused Of Vandalism

Detroit police arrest artist hired by city on vandalism charges as he works on a commissioned mural.

(WDIV) An artist hired by the city of Detroit to paint outdoor murals was arrested on the job after being mistaken for a vandal.

“I like to use bold colors,” saysTashif “Sheefy McFly” Turner. “I like to use bold lines just so it can pop and strike you.”

Turner says his art is inspired by music and he wanted to make his mural feel like a dance move. He was hired by the city of Detroit as part of a beautification project to deter vandalism.

Police in the area mistakenly thought his artwork was vandalism.

“It was a few people from the neighborhood watching,” Turner says. “I guess when the cops pulled up, they thought we were a gang or something.”

Turner says he told them he works for the city, but he didn’t have his permit at the time.

“The two police ladies, they both grabbed me by my wrists and held my wrists down,” Turner says. “One lady went for my neck.”

He was arrested and taken to jail. Turner says he was detained for about 24 hours.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2NmAMh4