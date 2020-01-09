Army warns of fake military draft text

(FOX NEWS) — Army officials say fake text messages are being sent to folks across the country telling people they’ve been drafted.

The texts claim the Army has been trying to get in touch with the recipient.

Even threatening them with a fine and jail time for not reporting for duty.

Officials say these texts are definitely not from the US Army Recruiting Command.

Meanwhile, the Selective Service Department says fake websites are also popping up charging members to register, and compromising their personal information.

These scams come amidst growing tensions between the US and Iran.

A US ordered airstrike killed a top Iranian General Friday triggering retaliation Wednesday when Iran launched missiles at US bases in Iraq.

