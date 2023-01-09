NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville Girl Scout from troop 5209 put together a project to benefit her community at no cost.

Jenessa Davis, a 5th grader from Ruth Barker Middle School, built two community hygiene pantries. The hygiene pantries include: toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, baby diapers, lotions, small grooming kits, deodorant, and period products, according to her mom Serene Gaves.

As part of her Bronze Star project, she had to plan, build and find locations to put them. This was the hardest part for Davis. It took her more than 20 hours to accomplish her idea.

“She found someone to help her construct them,” her mom said in an email. “She reached out to multiple community nonprofit organizations and other community individuals to find the right homes for the pantries.”

Davis decided on placing one pantry inside Planned Parenthood in Rogers and another at nonprofit Centerton Cares.

Davis was inspired to do this to give back to her community.

“You see so many food pantries and little free libraries but not space designed for hygiene products and that need is just as important,” Graves said about the project.

Her work connected her with many people in the community who helped donate time, money and items to her. Her favorite part about her project is knowing that it will help people in her community. As one of the Girl Scouts core belief states “make the world a better place.” Davis hopes that the community continues to keep the pantries filled.