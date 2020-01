A Colorado arborist branches out from his day job, turning wood into art.

At work, Andrew Kiminski slices off bits of trees and branches before heading out for the day.

At home, he melts crayons, burns the wood and then uses colored pencils to fill in his burnt lines.

“For whatever reason, if I was gone tomorrow, I would have no regrets. I’m finally giving all of myself at the end of every day,” said Kiminski.

