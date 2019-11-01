Apple iPhones to help collect census data

The U.S. Census Bureau is enlisting apple iphones to help it improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the way data is collected.

(FOX NEWS) — Apple says its mobile devices will be used next year when the Census Bureau takes on the mammoth task of counting the US population.

Hundreds of thousands of devices using Apple’s iOS software, including the iPhone, could be utilized for the census.

Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri says the Census Bureau is making major changes to help better the results and Apple’s mobile devices can help lower the costs of census-taking while still maintaining security and privacy of data.

Apple financial services will also be involved to minimize public costs.

Census information is collected every 10 years, and is critical to determine government representation and equal distribution of funds.