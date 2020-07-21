Appeals court upholds verdict finding weed-killer “Roundup” caused cancer

A California court upholds a 2018 verdict finding popular weed-killer "Roundup" did cause cancer in a school groundskeeper but does reduce the money owed to the victim

(FOX NEWS) — An appeals court in California is holding Monsanto accountable for a 2018 ruling that the company’s Round-up product is responsible for one man’s cancer.

Court officials deciding Monday to go against Monsanto’s appeal, saying there is sufficient proof backing the original ruling that the corporation, “acted with a conscious disregard for public safety” adding Monsanto officials did not listen to scientific claims about the main ingredient in Round-up being cancerous.

The jury passing that decision originally awarded Dewayne Johnson $78.5-million.

But Monday’s ruling drastically reduces the amount to $21.5-million.

California law says victims can only be compensated for harm they’re “Reasonably certain” to suffer and at the time, Johnson had only been given two to three years to live.

His attorney calls the ruling a victory but adds the court should not have reduced the compensation funds.

Heads at Monsanto can now appeal this decision to California’s Supreme Court.

More from MyHighPlains.com: