AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health announced it is investigating a possible monkeypox case in Travis County. It is waiting for results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the case.

The person being investigated did not have to go the hospital and is isolating at home, APH said in a release. The health department is contact tracing anyone who may have come in contact with the person.

“While the threat of monkeypox remains low, we recommend that all Travis County residents be aware and seek medical care if you believe you have symptoms of the virus,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County health authority. “While our local healthcare providers are working with epidemiologists to monitor the virus, the community should continue the hygiene practices we know work such as handwashing and minimizing skin-to-skin contact, especially with those showing rashes or sores.”

APH said the person who is possibly infected came in close contact with someone who had traveled from out of state and is also possibly infected with monkeypox. They did not give additional details about the people involved or where the person traveled.

According to the local health department, monkeypox is rare and does not spread easily between people without close contact. The virus can spread from person-to-person through:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

APH added symptoms of monkeypox can include: