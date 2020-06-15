AP Explains: Vile US history of lynching of people of color

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 photo, Rev. David Kennedy stands outside the Echo Theater holding a photo of his great uncle’s lynching, in Laurens, S.C. Kennedy has fought for civil rights in South Carolina for decades. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The United States Congress is once again at an impasse over a widely backed bill to designate lynching as a federal hate crime.

Like previous attempts to pass anti-lynching legislation, the proposal is being blocked by a white southern representative, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Lynching is defined by Merriam-Webster as “to put to death (as by hanging) by mob action without legal approval or permission.”

Throughout American history, lynching has been used as a tool of terror against people of color to maintain racist social orders and prevent people of color from voting, asserting human rights or seeking employment.