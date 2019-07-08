Another Blue Bell licker arrested in Louisiana

Another offender in Louisiana is filmed licking a Blue Bell ice cream container.

Blue Bell ice cream targeted again by another ice cream “licker” this time, resulting in an arrest.

The Texas ice cream maker hit now in a Louisiana parish.

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office says 36 year-old Lenise Martin the third was taken into custody following a “copycat” licking incident.

Martin was seen in a video licking the top of a Blue Bell ice cream tub, moving his finger around the top, licking it again, and putting it back in the freezer.

Martin is charged with tampering with property and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety.

A juvenile teen in a Lufkin, Texas store was seen doing similar tampering days ago and has now been identified.