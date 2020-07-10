Anonymous Letter Targets Juneteenth Flag

Homeowner says she was shocked to receive a letter describing her flag, flown in celebration of the day enslaved Black people learned they'd been freed, as racist.

(KTSM/NBC News) Karen Linen, a longtime El Paso, Texas resident, says she’s never had any problems with her neighbors–until the day she decided to fly a flag celebrating her Black culture.

Linen celebrated the Juneteenth holiday on June 19 by flying the African American flag meant to symbolize the pride and culture for the Black community in America.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved Black people learned they had been freed from bondage.

Within the days following the holiday, Linen took her flag down for maintenance, but ten days after Juneteenth, she received an anonymous letter in her mailbox, targeting her flag.

The letter said:

“Please remove that racist flag from your yard, you are offending every resident on this street and in this neighborhood.

It is a disgusting display of racism and we don’t need that in this day and age of our country’s turmoil.

Thank you for being considerate.”

Linen said the envelope which the letter came in had three stamps saying “Support the Veterans.”

“My father who this house belonged to before he passed away, was a veteran of the Vietnam and Korean wars,” Linen said. “You know I am proud to be an American, my dad fought for this country in a time where it was very hard, there were very few African American officers in the fifties.”

Linen said maybe whoever sent her the letter didn’t know what the flag meant, however, she doesn’t feel that response was appropriate.

