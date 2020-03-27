Anonymous Gifts Ease Coronavirus Crunch

Minnesota residents coping with economic hardship during the COVID-19 crisis receive cash and cards from anonymous benefactor.

(KARE) Rain dripped down upon Skyler Johnson Wednesday as she stood in her Glencoe, Minnesota front yard under an umbrella.

Days earlier, just steps away, Skyler opened her mailbox and found sunshine.

“I cried,” she says.

The envelope was postmarked St. Paul. Skyler found a $50 bill tucked inside a card and a note that read, “I’m sorry the government has a terrible pandemic response plan. Here’s a little something to make up for your losses.”

The anonymous writer signed the card, “Love, a friend.”

The card arrived as COVID-19 was turning Skyler’s life upside down.

She was being laid off from her part-time nanny job and her in-home cottage baking business was quickly drying up.

“All of my orders have cancelled,” Skyler says. “Nobody’s having birthday parties, nobody’s having weddings.”

At that moment, the note in her mailbox couldn’t have meant more.

“It’s just $50, but next week it could be putting food on our table for our kids,” Skyler says.

Still, she’s left with a question. “Who did it? Who was kind enough to just do something like this?”

