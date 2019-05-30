Angry people at work make everyone’s jobs better

Being angry while on the job may actually be good for you.

This according to a study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Study authors say “the act of communicating dissatisfaction” was actually beneficial to employees in the short term.

Also finding those who openly griped about their jobs, skipped a day of work less often.

On a scale of one to five, they also ranked workplace conditions around a high four.

However, the study notes not all worker complaints are the same, and constant complaining can be negative in the long run.