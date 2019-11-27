Americans will use more solar, wind power in 2021

Renewables will surpass coal in 2021, according to the Institute for Energy Economic and Financial Analysis.

(CNN) — US electricity from renewable sources will soon surpass coal.

Coal has been the cornerstone of the power industry for decades but its usage continues to decline due in part to the rise of cheap natural gas.

The Institute for Energy Economic and Financial Analysis projects a historic crossover is coming in the next year or two.

By 2022, experts predict coal-fired electricity will be replaced by renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.

Factors like weather and public policy also have an impact on the usage of renewable resources.

The report comes after the United Nations issued a warning Tuesday that countries aren’t doing enough to protect the environment.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: