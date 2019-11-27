(CNN) — US electricity from renewable sources will soon surpass coal.
Coal has been the cornerstone of the power industry for decades but its usage continues to decline due in part to the rise of cheap natural gas.
The Institute for Energy Economic and Financial Analysis projects a historic crossover is coming in the next year or two.
By 2022, experts predict coal-fired electricity will be replaced by renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.
Factors like weather and public policy also have an impact on the usage of renewable resources.
The report comes after the United Nations issued a warning Tuesday that countries aren’t doing enough to protect the environment.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- Government agency warns that TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods continues to sell recalled products
- Once the most obese teen in the US, Justin Williamson continues to thrive
- Penicillin allergy less common than thought
- Ketamine may reduce heavy drinkers’ craving
- Americans will use more solar, wind power in 2021