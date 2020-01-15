Americans trust Amazon, Google more than Tom Hanks

Trust issues? A new report shows Americans trust Amazon and Google more than the president and even Tom Hanks

(FOX NEWS) — Americans proving they have faith in the tech giants.

A new report from Morning Consult shows Americans trust Google and Amazon more than President Trump, teachers, and even Tom Hanks!

The digital media and research company says the results were from the largest survey of its kind ever conducted covering approximately 2,000 brands.

Overall, the study found the United States Postal Service to be the most trusted of all brands with 42 percent saying they trust the government-run service “a lot” to “do the right thing.”

The postal service was followed by Amazon, Google, and Paypal.

Other trusted brands in the report include Chick-fil-A, Netflix, Heinz, and Walmart.

