Americans still struggling to pay medical bills

A new government survey shows the number of families struggling to pay medical bills is low

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — A new government survey shows the number of families struggling to pay medical bills is low but the number isn’t declining like it used to.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting Wednesday a 2018 national survey reveals only 14 percent of people say their families are having difficulties paying their hospital bills.

Financial experts say that’s a big drop compared to the nearly 20 percent in 2011 but only slightly less than the proportion who reported the problem in both 2016 and 2017.

It’s worth noting that researchers say the results should be taken with a grain of salt partly because the survey doesn’t disclose important details like income levels or the size of bills that concern Americans.

