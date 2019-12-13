Americans spend over $1,000 a year on lotto ticket

A new survey suggests the average American spends about $1,038 each year on lottery tickets.

(FOX NEWS) — If you splurge on buying lottery tickets, you’re not alone.

A new Bankrate survey reveals the average person spends about one-thousand dollars on lotto tickets each year.

And that’s not limited to high income households.

The poll found Americans earning less than $30,000 a year admit to blowing about 13 percent of their paycheck for a chance to score the jackpot.

But the odds are hardly in your favor.

According to CNBC, you are more likely to be attacked by a grizzly bear at a national park than to win the mega millions grand prize.

So why do people continue to spend their money on it despite the odds?

Experts say we are naturally optimistic when it comes to the probability of winning something.

