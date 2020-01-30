Americans spend much more on health care than other countries

The price of health care: study shows Americans spend much more than other countries

(FOX NEWS) — Americans – spending more on health care, but are dying sooner.

The cost – making up 16.9-percent of the US economy in 2018 according to a study by the Commonwealth Fund.

It says Americans laid out $10,000 a person on average.

That’s double the amount in places like Australia and the UK.

But those dollars don’t translate into better health outcomes.

The study – finding Americans have the lowest life expectancy at birth.

More from MyHighPlains.com: