Americans spend much more on health care than other countries

(FOX NEWS) — Americans – spending more on health care, but are dying sooner.
The cost – making up 16.9-percent of the US economy in 2018 according to a study by the Commonwealth Fund.
It says Americans laid out $10,000 a person on average.
That’s double the amount in places like Australia and the UK.
But those dollars don’t translate into better health outcomes.
The study – finding Americans have the lowest life expectancy at birth.
