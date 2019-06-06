Americans aren’t prepared for their senior years or death

When it comes to planning for the future most Americans aren’t doing very well.

According to a new “OnePoll” study, three in five adults don’t even have a will

The average age most people feel someone should have a will in place is 48 but one in two people in their fifties say they were still without one.

Half of the study participants say they don’t have financial plans for their lives during their senior years.

Analysts say only 35 percent of people think they can afford senior living, something causing concern for adult children.

The study found 58 percent of them worry about their parents living without any form of elder care.