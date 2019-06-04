Americans are not likely to move, even for a higher paying job

Americans are choosing to stay put even if moving means a higher paying job.

According to the US Census Bureau, Americans’ mobility is at a record low.

And a new study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York finds that money is not necessarily the only reason people are staying put.

After analyzing data from a survey of consumer expectations, the bank found that almost half of the respondents choose to stay where they are due to emotional attachment compared to the 15 percent of people who identify as “stuck” due to financial restrictions.

The survey also notes that respondents who feel a deep connection for their community are not likely to move even if it means a higher paying job somewhere else.