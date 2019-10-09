Americans are eating more meals alone

A new study revealing the average person eats roughly eight meals by themselves each week - but some say being alone can be a good thing.

(FOX NEWS) — Make sure to save a seat for your cellphone the next time you sit down to eat.

More and more people are choosing to eat in the company of their phone instead of other people.

This, according to a new “One Poll” study examining the dining habits of 2,000 Americans.

Researchers found the average person eats roughly eight meals alone each week but, two out of three people say they don’t feel lonely while using apps on their phone during a meal.

Analysts say a growing number of people actually look forward to eating by themselves.

The study found close to 70 percent of participants say dining solo is more relaxing.