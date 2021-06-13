UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR) — State Police Dispatchers say an ambulance was stolen from Kunkel Ambulance in Utica Sunday morning.
They said the ambulance has been chased by police into Cayuga County and the chase is ongoing.
The ambulance was seen on I-490 in Rochester early Sunday afternoon and went towards Irondequoit.
This is a developing story.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo College awarded $100K by Texas Mutual Insurance, will benefit Safety and Environmental Technology program
- How a quick thumb-palm test can determine patient’s risk of having aneurysm
- Ambulance stolen in Utica chased by police into Rochester, NYSP says
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, new government takes power
- TxDOT Amarillo’s “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for week of June 13-June 19