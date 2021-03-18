AMBER ALERT: Car stolen with one-year-old inside

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a Georgia one-year-old who was taken when her mother’s vehicle was stolen.

The DeKalb County Police Department describes Royalty Grisby as a one year old with black hair and brown eyes, 36 pounds. She was wearing a purple shirt with purple pants, and white and pink socks.

The car that was holding Royalty is described by police as a 2010 Nissan Armada, Burgundy, SUV Georgia license plate #RWW4748.

Said the report, “The mother was delivering Uber Eats to 1207 Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain Georgia when the car she was driving was stolen with her child in the backseat at 1:57am.”

“If any contact is made please contact DeKalb County Police Department at 770-653-4668.”