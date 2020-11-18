AmazonSmile shoppers donate $10 million to St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon says it has awarded $10 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis through its AmazonSmile program.
Amazon donates 0.5% of the item purchase price to shoppers’ charity of choice when they shop at smile.amazon.com. Millions of shoppers have choses St. Jude.
St. Jude is the first charity to reach the $10 million mark through the charity, Amazon said.
“We are beyond grateful for the generous spirit of Amazon, which has made possible these innovative programs that make it simple to support charities including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
- Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
- APH reports 360 new cases, seven deaths, 553 recoveries in Amarillo area
- White neighbor tells California family they’re ‘acting like Black people’
- People magazine names Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive
- 62-year-old Illinois woman gets pregnant using eggs from daughter who’s also expecting
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
- APH reports 360 new cases, seven deaths, 553 recoveries in Amarillo area
- White neighbor tells California family they’re ‘acting like Black people’
- People magazine names Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive
- 62-year-old Illinois woman gets pregnant using eggs from daughter who’s also expecting