Amazon fires from space

NASA releases new images of the intensity of the fires in the Amazon

(FOX NEWS) – NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory releases satellite images showing just how much smoke and heat is being generated by the wildfires in the Bolivian Amazon.

The images taken last week were released on Thursday by NASA.

The red areas show regions hotter than the sensor was designed to detect, approximately 220 degrees Fahrenheit.

The dark wispy areas indicate thick smoke.

Nearly sixty percent of the Amazon region is in Brazil but parts do stretch into Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana.