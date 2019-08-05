Amarillo Police: Census information and temporary field staff

FILE – This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census. Legal wrangling has surrounded the U.S. census count for decades, culminating in this year’s fight over adding a citizenship question. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

Census information and temporary field staff, from the US department of Commerce.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an effort to meet the constitutional and legislative requirements to count the U.S. population, in preparation for the upcoming 2020 decennial census, field data collection activity will begin on August 4, 2019 and continue through October 11, 2019.

Census Bureau temporary field staff will work in neighborhoods across the United States to update address lists and maps using a Laptop computer. Field staff will be knocking on doors in order to verify addresses and gather information on additional living quarters.

Local law enforcement may encounter questions from residents about strangers in their neighborhoods.

We want to ensure that local law enforcement can identify census bureau employees, both temporary decennial employees and permanent field representatives. Field staff can be identified by the laptop computer with a census bureau logo on the top, a black canvass bag with a census logo, as well as a photo identification card.

If you have any questions, please call 301-763-1716 and a member of the office of security will assist you.