“Always Be Willing To Help” – 12-Year-Old Gives Back

A Mississippi 12-year-old is helping supply the elderly in her community with essential cleaning supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and says it's the result of a lesson she learned early on.

Samiya Craft is gathering and delivering cleaning supplies to elderly neighbors in Crystal Springs.

Craft said she was in a discount store one day when she saw an elderly woman struggle to find cleaning supplies.

So far she’s given out at least 50 care boxes to those in need.

Some of the supplies were donated to Craft; the 12-year-old used her own money to buy the rest, with a little help from her parents.

Craft said the project is her way of paying it forward for all the help her family received during tough times.

“My mama has an illness called silicatosis and they helped,” she says. “And my dad had a kidney transplant.”

