All Eyes On The Skies: America Returns To Space

(NBC News) All eyes are on the skies today for the scheduled launch of a new era of U.S. space travel.
Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will ride in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket, wearing sleek new spacesuits and using touchscreen controls.
It’s the first time in history a U.S. company will carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, and the first launch of a crewed mission from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.
