All Eyes On The Skies: America Returns To Space

Astronauts Doug Hurley and and Bob Behnken are set to blast off aboard the new Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday...the first crewed space launch from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

by: Sarah Dallof

(NBC News)  All eyes are on the skies today for the scheduled launch of a new era of U.S. space travel.
 
Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will ride in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket, wearing sleek new spacesuits and using touchscreen controls.

It’s the first time in history a U.S. company will carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, and the first launch of a crewed mission from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

