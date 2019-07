More disturbing news about your privacy when it comes to Amazon's Alexa

The device keeps your data indefinitely and can even share it with third parties.

Amazon made that clear in a letter to Delaware Senator Chris Coons.

He wanted to know what happens to voice recordings and transcripts.

Even if you manually Delete Alexa’s recordings, some information can still be retained by Amazon.