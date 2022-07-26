AUSTIN (KXAN) — Infowars host Alex Jones arrived at the Travis County courthouse Tuesday morning for the first day of his defamation trial.

Jones, who is being sued by several families of victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting after he called the incident a hoax, sat quietly with his attorneys as the courtroom filled with people.

Jones’ attorney, Andino Reyal, told the court Monday his client may not be attending portions of the trial due to medical issues, after a conversation with Jones’ doctor. He told the court his client wanted to attend.

In a five-minute conversation with media members outside of the courthouse Tuesday morning, Jones spoke against the judge’s ruling that found the talk show host liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits. Jones called it a “kangaroo court.”

Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Jones and his company Free Speech Systems LLC liable for defamation and inflicting mental anguish before the cases went to trial. According to the lawsuits filed by the families, Jones called some parents who lost their children “crisis actors,” and those widely publicized comments and theories resulted in the parents receiving death threats.

A jury was chosen Monday in the case playing out in Texas. Those 12 jurors will be tasked with calculating the number of punitive damages Jones owes, but also calculating the amount of money he owes the family for emotional damages.

“We’re not allowed to tell the jury that InfoWars is bankrupt. We’re putting federal filings in showing that we have no money to prove that,” Jones said when asked about potential damages.

Mark Bankston told reporters his team was “looking forward” to telling their clients’ story. His clients, Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, were present in the courtroom.

Reynal called these proceedings “an important First Amendment case.”

Attorneys for both sides will present opening arguments on Tuesday morning, before any witnesses are called.

The first witness expected to take the stand is Dan Jewiss, a former Connecticut law enforcement official and one of the lead investigators in the Sandy Hook shooting.

Plaintiff’s attorneys said they also called Daria Karpova, a producer at Infowars, to testify on Tuesday. The attorneys also shared an exchange about whether a senior producer, Rob Dew, would appear.

One of the family’s attorneys, Mark Bankston, told the judge his team had subpoenaed Dew to show up for the trial, but that summons was not accepted. Tuesday morning before the proceedings began, Bankston told Jones’ attorney they expected Dew in court for the duration of the trial.