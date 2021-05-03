Albany Police investigating Essex Street shooting that killed a young woman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Essex Street near Watervliet Avenue.

Around 2:50 p.m. Monday, police were called to a shooting on Essex Street where they found the victim in the road. Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the stomach. She was treated at the scene and then taken to Albany Medical Center where she died.

“My mother heard the gunshots and now someone lost their life a young girl,” said neighbor.

A neighbor said she has lived in the area for 10 years and has never seen this happen before.

“People didn’t even know that this street existed or that the street was here and that there were houses on this block,” said she.

At the scene, a black car was hit by multiple shots that broke the glass. Police markers indicating evidence were also densely packed on the ground along the street, potentially indicating a very large amount of shots.

“While there were a lot of placards out here, the amount of shots actually fired still remains under investigation,” said Steve Smith, Albany Police Public Information Officer.

So far in 2021 Albany has seen 14 shootings compared to 12 in 2020. There have been 17 shooting victims compared to 14 last year. This shooting marks the fourth homicide of the year, and the same as in 2020.

“Yea it’s really sad, it’s like scary,” said neighbor.

Anyone with information should call the Albany Police Department’s non-emergency line. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

The scene was clear by 5 p.m.