(WVTM/NBC News) An Alabama teen has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his mother and twin brothers to death.

Investigators believe 16-year-old Landon Durham stabbed his family members to death in the Munford home before he went to school early Tuesday morning.

He was arrested Wednesday morning.

