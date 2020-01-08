Alabama Residents: No More “Poop Trains!”

Alabama residents still angry over the infamous 2018 "poop train" incident attend hearing on new regulations that could keep shipments of bio-solid waste out of the state.

(WVTM/NBC News) Alabama residents are hoping to put the breaks on any more “poop trains” bound for the state.

Dozens attended an Alabama Department of Environmental Management hearing on regulations covering bio-solid waste Tuesday.

“Alabama deserves better than taking everybody else’s waste,” David Brasfield said outside of the meeting.

Brasfield says he’s fed up after his community in West Jefferson harbored the smell of human waste brought in on the so called “poop train” from out of state in 2017. The train remained parked there for several months.

People voiced concerns over pollution and smell, as well as fears the regulations would mean the return of the poop train.

ADEM officials said that’s not the case.

“These regulations would not open that door. These regulations are giving us better control over the situation,” said ADEM Land Division Chief Stephen Cobb.

Still, some residents aren’t sold proposed regulations are strong enough.

“If it continues, we’ll come out in force and we’ll make them understand that we’re serious,” Brasfield said.

A vote on the new regulations is expected to take place in February.

