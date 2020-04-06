Airlines must refund customers if flight bookings were changed or canceled

Department of Transportation issed a notice on Friday saying airlines must give refunds if flights were canceled or schedules were drastically changed due to COVID-19.

(FOX NEWS) — Airlines must offer refunds for flights canceled or severely rescheduled because of covid-19.

The department of transportation issuing a notice Friday to foreign and domestic airlines requiring prompt refunds to customers whose trips were significantly altered due to the pandemic.

The DOT acting on complaints and inquiries from passengers, many with non-refundable tickets.

Travelers say just receiving vouchers or credits doesn’t work with an unknown future, because of the coronavirus.

The DOT says airlines have done this before when travel was greatly disrupted like after 9-11 and Hurricane Katrina.

Go to the Department of Transportation web site for more information.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: