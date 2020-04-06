(FOX NEWS) — Airlines must offer refunds for flights canceled or severely rescheduled because of covid-19.
The department of transportation issuing a notice Friday to foreign and domestic airlines requiring prompt refunds to customers whose trips were significantly altered due to the pandemic.
The DOT acting on complaints and inquiries from passengers, many with non-refundable tickets.
Travelers say just receiving vouchers or credits doesn’t work with an unknown future, because of the coronavirus.
The DOT says airlines have done this before when travel was greatly disrupted like after 9-11 and Hurricane Katrina.
Go to the Department of Transportation web site for more information.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 3 in 4 hospitals already facing COVID-19, with worst yet to come
- Family faced uphill battle with 16-year-old’s double lung transplant. Then came COVID-19
- Virus affecting military recruitment
- Airlines must refund customers if flight bookings were changed or canceled
- Authorities say Oklahoma deputy fatally shoots man in Ada