AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Associated General Contractors (AGC) and Autodesk announced that they scheduled a meeting at 1 p.m. on Sept. 6 that will release new data to show the severity of construction workforce shortages and what causes them on a national, regional, and state level. The meeting will also discuss its impacts on infrastructure and other construction projects.

The meeting is a virtual media event hosted via Zoom.

Officials stated that Ken Simon, AGC’s Chief Economist, will release the new data and identify measures public officials should take to address workforce shortages.

Officials also stated that Allison Scott, Director of Construction Thought Leadership and Customer Marketing at Autodesk, will discuss how technology is helping firms cope with workforce issues.

Among those topics, construction contractors will discuss local labor conditions and the steps they are taking to recruit and retain workers.