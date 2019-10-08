ACT test changes

Next school year, the company behind the ACT Test will introduce individual section retesting, online testing on national test dates, and superscore calculations.

(NBC NEWS) — Some new options are coming to the ACT test.

Beginning in September 2020, ACT will introduce individual section retesting, online testing on national test dates, and superscore calculations.

The three new options will enable students to improve their test taking experience and increase their chances for getting into college and available scholarships.

The changes are based on feedback from students, parents, counselors and other school administrators.

The content and format of the ACT will not change, only how the tests are administered and reported will be different.