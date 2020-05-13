About 27 million people could lose health coverage due to job losses

(FOX NEWS) — Millions of Americans could lose their health insurance coverage this month due to job losses.
A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation says roughly 26.8 million people will lose their employer-sponsored insurance, and become uninsured in May.
The majority of people would be eligible for publicly-subsidized coverage.
But nearly six million people will not qualify for that assistance.
A newly-proposed coronavirus relief bill that house democrats released Tuesday includes an expansion of unemployment insurance, and health insurance subsidies.
