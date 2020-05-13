A new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates about 27 million people could lose health coverage due to job losses

(FOX NEWS) — Millions of Americans could lose their health insurance coverage this month due to job losses.

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation says roughly 26.8 million people will lose their employer-sponsored insurance, and become uninsured in May.

The majority of people would be eligible for publicly-subsidized coverage.

But nearly six million people will not qualify for that assistance.

A newly-proposed coronavirus relief bill that house democrats released Tuesday includes an expansion of unemployment insurance, and health insurance subsidies.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: